'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will support one VR headset this fall

Microsoft Flight Simulator is heading to VR devices, starting with a launch on the HP Reverb G2 this fall. The VR version will be free for anyone who owns the game and it’ll come to additional headsets in the future, but Microsoft hasn’t shared an exact timeline. Support for Microsoft’s head-tracking system, TrackIR, is also going live in the Flight Simulator beta.
The most recent entry in the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise debuted in 2006, six years before the launch of the Oculus Rift and the dawn of mainstream virtual reality platforms — but the series has long felt like a perfect fit for VR. The new game, built by Asobo Studio and a handful of partners, uses a mix of AI, procedural generation, photogrammetry and programming to recreate the entire planet down to the level of individual buildings and trees. It pipes in real-time weather and air traffic data, and simulates actual events as they happen, allowing pilots to fly through massive storms or alongside real-life flights. The cockpit, physics and locations are ridiculously detailed, as we discovered in our preview, and adding VR should only increase the effectiveness of the simulation.