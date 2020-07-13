Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

'Flight Simulator' for PC arrives on August 18th

The game comes in three editions, so you can pick your price point.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
40m ago
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft

Nearly one year after we first got our hands on a pre-alpha build of the next Flight Simulator, the game is almost complete. Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive on PC on August 18th, and it will be available with Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta).

The game will come in three editions. The standard edition ($59.99) includes 20 planes and 30 airports. The deluxe edition ($89.99) adds five planes to the fleet and five additional international airports. And the premium deluxe edition ($119.99) has a total of 30 planes and 30 airports.

Microsoft already revealed that everyone playing this Flight Simulator will share the same world in a kind of all-inclusive multiplayer mode with real-life air traffic and weather. There’s also a new checklist system with interactive instrument guidance, night flight options and aerodynamic modeling for the 1,000-plus control surfaces on each plane.

You can pre-order the game now on Windows 10, or pre-install with Xbox Game Pass for PC. While you wait for the game to arrive, you might also consider accessories like the official Airbus line that Thrustmaster revealed last month.

Microsoft, flight simulator, pc, xbox game pass, xbox, release date, august 18th, pre-order, windows 10, video game
