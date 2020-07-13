'Flight Simulator' for PC arrives on August 18th

Nearly one year after we first got our hands on a pre-alpha build of the next Flight Simulator, the game is almost complete. Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive on PC on August 18th, and it will be available with Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta).

The game will come in three editions. The standard edition ($59.99) includes 20 planes and 30 airports. The deluxe edition ($89.99) adds five planes to the fleet and five additional international airports. And the premium deluxe edition ($119.99) has a total of 30 planes and 30 airports.