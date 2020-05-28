HP's Reverb G2 VR headset delivers Valve Index features at $599

For tracking, the G2 features four cameras that HP claims can capture more movement. More importantly, you don't need to use external sensors in conjunction with the G2 to move around in games and other VR experiences. That said, the headset doesn't offer a fully untethered experience, but you do get almost 20 feet of cable to work with.

HP

At 1.21 pounds, the G2 is a touch heavier than its predecessor. However, HP says it features several enhancements that help make it more comfortable to wear over an extended period. To start, HP says the headset's weight is better distributed and the facemask features more cushioning. When you need a break, you can also flip the facemask up 90 degrees. Similarly, you can remove the face gaskets to clean and sanitize them. The company has also done away with the 'halo' style headband of its previous Reverb headset in favor of a more traditional one.

At $599, the Reverb G2 is the same price as the model it replaces. However, its price tag puts in between two of the better headsets you can buy at the moment, the $399 Oculus Quest and $999 Valve Index. Considering the Reverb G2 comes with some of the features that make the Index so special, it may become popular for those searching for a more value-conscious headset. You can pre-order the Reverb G2 starting today. HP expects to start shipping the device sometime in fall 2020.