HP's Reverb G2 VR headset delivers Valve Index features at $599

At the moment, the Valve Index is one of the best VR headsets you can buy. The problem is that it's also one of the most expensive, which makes HP's latest headset, the Reverb G2, intriguing. Designed with help from Valve and Microsoft, the G2 is a $599 device that may just hit the sweet spot for those looking to get into VR now that compelling games like Half-Life: Alyx are available to play.
The G2 retains the sharp 2,160 by 2,160 per eye resolution of HP's previous Reverb headset but compliments the LCDs with lenses designed by Valve. HP has also added a new IPD toggle that allows you to adjust the distance between the lenses to accommodate the gap between your pupils better. Valve likewise helped design the G2's near-field speakers -- so much so that they almost look like they were taken directly from the Index. When you put on the G2, the speakers will sit about 10mm away from your ears and deliver fully immersive spatial audio. Out of the box, the speakers support Microsoft's spatial audio platform, and a new spatial audio format developed by HP Labs.