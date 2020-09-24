Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

'Microsoft Flight Simulator' is getting a Japan-centric update next week

Tokyo Tower will now look like Tokyo Tower.
Aaron Souppouris, @AaronIsSocial
20m ago
flight simulator game in Tokyo
Microsoft

At its Tokyo Games Show event, Microsoft today announced a major free update to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Appropriately, the update adds a lot to the experience of flying in Japan. Six cities, including Tokyo, are getting improved with 3D photogrammetery, more handcrafted Japanese airports are on their way and several landmarks throughout the country are also being added in high resolution.

Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya and Yokohama will be the first Japanese cities to get full 3D photogrammetery treatment. While virtually every airport in Japan was already in the game, very few were of the handcrafted type. Nagasaki is among the new additions. Landmarks include Mount Fuji, Himeji Castle, Hōryū-ji and Hashima Island. Expect more information on the update to come before its release on September 29th.

In this article: Flight Simulator 2020, xbox, flight simulator, microsoft, news, gaming
