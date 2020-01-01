Flipboard's 'Local' news tab now serves 50 US and Canadian cities

Back in January, Flipboard launched the “Local” tab to highlight news from local publications in select North American cities. It gives users a way follow stories about their homes through one curated feed. Now, Flipboard is expanding its Local program to add 15 new cities in the US and Canada, bringing the total to 50. The new additions are: San Antonio, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; Hartford, Conn.; Columbus, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wis.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Louisville, Ky.; Memphis, Tenn.; Honolulu, Hawaii; Omaha, Neb.; Montréal, Quebec; Ottawa, Ontario; Edmonton, Alberta; Calgary, Alberta.

The Local feed will show news, the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and the elections, traffic updates, as well as dining, sports and weather information from local newspapers, TV stations and blogs. Flipboard has also introduced the ability to personalize Local feeds by giving users the ability to select sub-topics related to the area they’re in. They’d be able to select specific topic tags, such as the name of their local sports teams.