For All Mankind returns to Apple TV+ on November 10

Apple TV+ has some intriguing TV series on hand to keep you occupied this fall. Along with the return of The Morning Show and the debut of a show that features Godzilla , the captivating For All Mankind is about to set sail on its fourth season. New episodes of the drama, which offers an alternate perspective on the space race, will start streaming on November 10.

Apple also released a teaser for the 10-episode season, which jumps forward eight years from the events of season three to 2003. Much of the action will take place on Mars, where astronauts stay busy by mining for resources. The teaser is in the form of a recruitment ad narrated by Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) that encourages people to sign up to work on the Red Planet.