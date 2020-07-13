Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ford

Ford's 2021 Bronco SUVs offer 360-degree cameras for a 'spotter view'

Plus Sync 4 with 12-inch LCD screens inside.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
The instrument panel is inspired by the first-generation Bronco, with intuitive, clearly visible LED gauges and controls in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco four-door (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
2021 Ford Bronco interior Ford

After years of leaks and speculation, Ford is finally showing off the three 4x4s that will reintroduce its Bronco brand. The two- and four-door Broncos are “rugged” SUVs with removable roof panels and available 35-inch tires, while the “smaller sibling” Bronco Sport still promises off-road capabilities.

Pre-production versions of the all-new 2021 Bronco family of all-4x4 rugged SUVs, shown here, include Bronco Sport in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Bronco four-door in Cactus Gray.
Ford

Autoblog has more details on the engines and transmissions that will take owners up trails and over various obstacles, but inside there’s a lot of technology at work. In the larger SUVs, there’s a 12-inch LCD screen available that provides access to the Sync 4 system, as well as a look at the optional 360-degree camera made for providing a “spotter” view of your rock crawling progress without even getting out of the truck. Ford didn’t show pictures of how it works and auto shows are impossible right now, but the SUVs have cameras mounted above the front wheels for a better view.

They’ve also built-in off-road navigation, with “more than 1,000 curated trail maps” and topographic maps that can help guide you well beyond marked paths.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco family | 16 Photos

16

The Badlands series with the Badlands Package includes features such as heated and leather-trimmed front seats, 8-way power driverâ€™s seat, heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 10-speaker B&Oâ¢ Sound System by Bang & Olufsen. (Pre-production model pictured.)
Ford Bronco Sport interior
Ford

The Bronco Sport comes with Sync 3, on an 8-inch screen that has support for CarPlay and Android Auto. It includes a number of Ford Co-Pilot 360 driver assists, but not the newer Active Drive Assist tech that the F-150 and Mach-E can get in a software update. Reservations for all the models open today on Ford’s website, with prices starting at $29,995 for the base two-door Bronco.

In this article: Ford, Ford Bronco, Sync, 4x4, Sync 4, Bronco Sport, Off-Road, news, gear
