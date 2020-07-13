Ford's 2021 Bronco SUVs offer 360-degree cameras for a 'spotter view'

After years of leaks and speculation, Ford is finally showing off the three 4x4s that will reintroduce its Bronco brand. The two- and four-door Broncos are “rugged” SUVs with removable roof panels and available 35-inch tires, while the “smaller sibling” Bronco Sport still promises off-road capabilities.

Ford

Autoblog has more details on the engines and transmissions that will take owners up trails and over various obstacles, but inside there’s a lot of technology at work. In the larger SUVs, there’s a 12-inch LCD screen available that provides access to the Sync 4 system, as well as a look at the optional 360-degree camera made for providing a “spotter” view of your rock crawling progress without even getting out of the truck. Ford didn’t show pictures of how it works and auto shows are impossible right now, but the SUVs have cameras mounted above the front wheels for a better view.