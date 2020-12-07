Ford's autonomous cars are delivering fresh produce in Miami

Ford’s long-running Miami self-driving car tests might just prove vital during the pandemic. The automaker, Argo AI and The Education Fund are running an eight-week pilot program that uses autonomous Fusion Hybrid cars to deliver fresh produce to Miami-Dade County students learning at home. Education Fund members load fruits and vegetables into the test vehicles, which drop them off at the homes of about 50 families in a bid to promote healthier eating.

It’s not strictly a driverless test. Two Argo AI specialists sit in each car to monitor the test, take over if necessary and make the final (contactless) delivery. Still, it helps test the self-driving AI in a mix of real-world situations ranging from apartment complexes to driveways, including places without any parking.