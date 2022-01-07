Ford F-150 Lightning owners in California can use the EV to power homes

The automaker has teamed up with PG&E for a bidirectional EV charging project.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.11.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 11th, 2022
In this article: pge, electric vehicle, news, f-150 lightning, transportation, ford, ev, bi directional charging, tomorrow
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro
Ford

Power outages aren't exactly rare in Northern California. In the coming months, residents who own a compatible electric vehicle — such as the Ford F-150 Lightning — will effectively be able to use it as a backup generator.

Ford has teamed up with PG&E, the main energy provider in the region, for a bidirectional electric vehicle charging project. The companies claim the F-150 Lightning can power a home for up to 10 days (depending on energy needs) in the event of an outage. Sunrun, another of the automaker's partners, will start installing Ford’s Intelligent Backup Power system in Northern California this spring. 

GM announced a similar pilot with PG&E earlier this week. If initial testing goes well, they'll enable vehicle-to-grid charging for a small number of people with Ultium-powered EVs before expanding the trial more broadly later this year.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget