Ford will introduce seven new EVs in Europe by 2024

Ford is quickly making good on its promise to go all-electric in Europe. The company now plans to introduce seven new EVs in Europe by 2024. The lineup will focus on crossovers, including an electric version of the compact Puma as well as a five-seat "medium-size" and "sport" models. You can also expect new editions of the Transit and Tourneo vans, including smaller Courier trims as well as Custom models.

The medium crossover will be the first mass-produced passenger EV from Ford's new Cologne facility and will include five seats and a claimed 310-mile range. Ford will formally reveal the vehicle later this year and start production in 2023.

The Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom are also slated to arrive in 2023, while the Puma, the sport crossover, the Transit Courier and the Tourneo Courier are due in 2024. The Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit are already part of Ford's European lineup. Ford hopes to move to an all-EV passenger range in Europe by 2030, and to completely eliminate gas and diesel from its stable by 2035.

This still leaves much of Ford's lineup dependent on combustion engines, and we wouldn't expect most (if any) of the roster to reach the US — the Puma hasn't ever been sold in the country, for instance. However, the strategy isn't surprising. Ford says the Puma is its best-selling passenger vehicle in Europe, and vans like the Transit are very common among European businesses. This roadmap fully electrifies some of Ford's best-known models in the continent, and even the completely new crossovers will tackle popular segments. Ford clearly wants its EVs to be seen as mainstream models, not to mention compete against the VW ID.Buzz (which will come in a Europe-focused cargo variant) and other rivals.