Ford's Mustang Mach-E uses the cloud to predict range more precisely

Ford will try to reduce range anxiety for buyers of its electric Mustang Mach-E by predicting the range more precisely. It unveiled a feature called Intelligent Range that will calculate how far you can go based on factors like driving behavior, weather forecasts and crowdsourced data from other Mach-E vehicles. “Changes in driver behavior and the environment can impact range, which is the reason other electric vehicles often experience significant range adjustments,” said Ford EV charging manager Mark Poll in a statement.

Left unsaid is that drivers purchase Mustangs with the aim of exercising their right foot muscles. Doing so in an EV can drastically cut range, especially in one like the Mach-E that can do 0 to 60 mph in the mid-three-second range. The idea is that once Intelligent Range figures out how fast you like to go, it should be able to help you avoid dead battery syndrome.