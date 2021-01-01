Ford and Nissan will cut vehicle production due to a chip shortage

Chip shortages aren’t just hurting your access to CPUs and GPUs — they’re hurting the car market, too. CNBC, ABC News and The Verge report that Ford and Nissan are scaling back production in response to semiconductor shortages. Ford is idling an SUV factory in Louisville, Kentucky this week, moving up downtime previously scheduled for later in 2021. Nissan, meanwhile, is reducing output at its Oppama plant in Japan.

Other brands may face trouble as well. Volkswagen said in December that it was altering production in China, Europe and North America in light of the shortage. Fiat Chrysler and Toyota have also talked about production issues. GM hasn’t had to cut production, spokesman David Barnas told CNBC, but it’s keeping an eye on chip-related issues.