Ford pilot uses self-driving shuttles to deliver food to Detroit seniors

The project will help Ford test low-speed autonomy.
Jon Fingas
12.14.21
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
December 14th, 2021
self-driving, Detroit, food, delivery, Quantum Signal AI, Ford, autonomous, shuttle
Ford autonomous shuttle food delivery pilot in Detroit
Ford

Ford's autonomous delivery experiments now include potentially vital services. The automaker is launching a six-month pilot project that will have self-driving shuttles bring fresh food to residents of a Detroit senior living center, the Rio Vista Detroit Co-Op Apartments, that might otherwise have challenges fetching groceries. The free-of-charge offering will have the "low-speed" vehicle drive a fixed route between a Ford facility and Rio Vista, with a safety driver and a remote team ready to take over if necessary.

Notably, the shuttle doesn't involve Ford's partner Argo — this is a distinct effort between Ford's in-house autonomy team and the company's Quantum Signal AI subsidiary. The two have modified the shuttle to help with packing and unloading food, but it's otherwise a stock machine (as far as autonomous shuttles go, at least).

There's certainly a degree of publicity grabbing involved — Ford is conducting a pilot that doubles as a goodwill campaign. This will help Ford study slower self-driving technology and remote control, though. It also hints at a future where driverless vehicles help seniors maintain their quality of life when travel is impractical.

