Form's smart swim goggles now track open water excursions

You'll need a smartwatch for some featurs.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
46m ago
Form’s Smart Swim Goggles are now useful for more than tracking laps in the pool. The company has updated the goggles’ firmware to add support for open water data. Any swimmer can see their stroke rate, elapsed time and other vital info while swimming outdoors. However, you’ll be missing out on some of the bigger features — you’ll need a smartwatch for the full experience.

If you have a compatible Apple Watch (Series 3 or later) or Garmin watch (Fenix 5 Plus, Fenix 6 Pro, Forerunner 945 and newer) while you’re swimming, you can get GPS-based metrics and heart rate data while you’re gliding through the water. You’ll want to splurge if you’re a competitive swimmer, then.

The update is available “immediately” for the goggles, which normally sell for $199. You’ll be paying more if you want a smartwatch, of course. Even if that’s a factor, the addition of open water data makes Form’s smart display tech considerably more useful. That’s particularly true during a pandemic, when training in pools might be risky or simply unavailable.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
