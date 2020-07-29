Form's smart swim goggles now track open water excursions

Form’s Smart Swim Goggles are now useful for more than tracking laps in the pool. The company has updated the goggles’ firmware to add support for open water data. Any swimmer can see their stroke rate, elapsed time and other vital info while swimming outdoors. However, you’ll be missing out on some of the bigger features — you’ll need a smartwatch for the full experience.

If you have a compatible Apple Watch (Series 3 or later) or Garmin watch (Fenix 5 Plus, Fenix 6 Pro, Forerunner 945 and newer) while you’re swimming, you can get GPS-based metrics and heart rate data while you’re gliding through the water. You’ll want to splurge if you’re a competitive swimmer, then.