If you’re one of the millions of BTS fans, clear your schedule this Friday night. Fortnite is hosting a Party Royale event featuring the world premiere of a new, choreographed “Dynamite” music video.

You’ll be able to dance along in the Party Royale with two new Emotes choreographed by BTS. The new Emotes will be available in the Item Shop, too. So beginning September 23rd at 8PM ET, you’ll be able to purchase those dance moves and take them with you throughout the game.