Time Magazine created a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. museum inside of 'Fortnite'

On August 28th, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Now, some nearly 60 years later, you can listen to the address in its entirety within Fortnite as part of an experience called March Through Time. Time Magazine crafted the interactive exhibit with help from the game’s Creative Mode community, as well as the DuSable Museum of African American History and the estate of Dr. King.

March Through Time transports players to D.C. 63, a “reimagined” version of the nation’s capital that allows you to visit museum-like exhibits that tell the story of Dr. King’s speech, the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and the broader civil rights movement. Complete the experience, and you’ll earn a special spray you can use in your Fortnite matches.

While it’s better known for its concerts and brand collaborations, this isn’t the first time Fortnite has touched on a serious subject. As Eurogamer points out, Epic Games screened a series of programs devoted to fighting racism and voter suppression last year. You can check out out the March Through Time by using the code 3815-8892-143. It’s also accessible through the Discover Menu.