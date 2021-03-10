‘Fortnite’ will kick off its new season with a unique solo mission

Fortnite players are accustomed to being thrust into massive season-ending events that bring together hordes of players to witness an epic set piece. But, this time round, developer Epic Games is switching things up. Instead of a multiplayer spectacle, it's launching into its new season with a solo mission that puts you in control of Agent Jones.

In a blog post, Epic describes the story mode as a reality-altering "explosive" event that concludes Jonesy's mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. You'll be able to play through it when Chapter 2 Season 6 starts on March 16th or watch it online in cinematic form during a global premiere at a later date.

Fortnite's previous season kicked off in December after a record-breaking finale event that saw Jonesy and a slew of Marvel superheroes teaming up against planet-ravaging villain, Galactus. Season 5 somehow managed to ramp up the movie and gaming tie-ins, with an exhaustive list of playable characters including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, the Terminator, Street Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li and Ripley and the Xenomorph Queen from the Alien film series. To top that, Epic is promising its most "ambitious story cinematic" yet.