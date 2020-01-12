Fortnite's new season features The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda

Fortnite’s Marvel arc is now over after the big final event last night that saw Galactus being destroyed with the help of Iron Man, Thor and a whole lot of battle buses. Despite the lawsuits with Apple that blocked the season on iOS, the finale was still the most popular event in Fortnite history — likely because it was held late enough in the US that enough users could see it.

We defeated him! A record 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces in our biggest event ever to fight back Galactus in today's in-game event, while more than 3.4 million cheered and watched on @YouTubeGaming and @Twitch! pic.twitter.com/IAcNpcPKEw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Now, Season 5 begins today and picks up where it left off yesterday. Galactus was trying to steal the Zero Point energy source and with the players and Iron Man et. al. fending him off, it destroyed the central part of the map. Now, as you can see in the trailer below, Jonesy has been tasked with saving the energy source, so he's recruiting a bunch of characters for Season 5, including Disney’s The Mandalorian (Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin) along with others including Mancake, the flapjack cowboy.