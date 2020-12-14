'Fortnite' performance mode brings 60 fps gameplay to more PCs

With its modest minimum system requirements, you can play Fortnite on almost any computer made in the last decade, but the experience may not be the best. Fortunately, Epic Games is introducing a new Performance Mode to help out those who are stuck with less capable systems.

Starting on December 15th (tomorrow), you’ll find Performance Mode in Fortnite’s settings menu. In a blog post spotted by Polygon, Epic says it allows the battle-royale to “run better than ever before and maintain a smoother framerate.” It does so by lowering some visual quality settings, thereby lightening the workload on your computer’s CPU and GPU. If you’re playing Fortnite on a system that just barely meets the game’s minimum system requirements, it will prompt you to try out the feature the next time you jump into the title. You can turn off Performance Mode at any point afterwards.