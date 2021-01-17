'Fortnite' gets soccer skins from major clubs and a Pelé emote

American football has been part of the Fortnite experience for years. But what about the other kind of football? The one that trades sacks and touchdowns for gegenpressing and panenka penalties? Well, the game already has skins inspired by the FIFA World Cup. On January 23rd, however the ludicrously-successful battle royale will be embracing club soccer, too. That means 10 new outfits, with male and female variants, that are compatible with 23 different teams. (So if you own one outfit, you can freely swap between clubs.) The exact outfits are a mystery, but screenshots show a mixture of jerseys and long-sleeve tracksuit tops.

Here’s the full list of compatible teams: Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma, Seattle Sounders FC, Atlanta United, Los Angeles FC, Santos FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Sevilla, Sporting CP, Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Schalke 04, VFL Wolfsburg, Rangers, Celtic, Cerezo Osaka, Melbourne City FC, Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and EC Bahia. It’s a good mixture that spans the Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Serie A (Italy) and Bundesliga (Germany), as well as smaller leagues such as the Scottish Premiership (Scotland), MLS (US) and J1 League (Japan). Notably, Epic Games hasn’t included any teams from Ligue 1 (France), such as PSG.