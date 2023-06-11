‘Forza Motorsport’ finally arrives on October 10th It will be available on Xbox Series X / S, PC and Game Pass.

Microsoft announced at Summer Game Fest today that the long-delayed Forza Motorsport will finally launch on October 10th. The eighth mainline entry in Turn 10 Studios’ series was initially penciled in for a spring release but was delayed this January until later in 2023.

The developer says Forza Motorsport will make the most of the latest Xbox and PC hardware, delivering the franchise’s most immersive experience to date. It will introduce 100 new vehicles among the more than 500 cars in the game’s lineup.

The racing title will launch on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox Game Pass and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. You can watch the full trailer below.

