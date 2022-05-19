Framework brings 12th Generation Intel Core chips to its modular laptop

Framework’s modular, do-it-yourself laptop has won the hearts and minds of plenty of laptop fans and right-to-repair-types alike. A year after launch, the company is back to offer the biggest test of its long term viability as a computer company: Chip upgrades. Today, the company is announcing new machines packing 12th generation Intel Core chips, as well as replacement mainboards with the new silicon for existing models.

While the company grows, users will need to lay down a refundable pre-order deposit of $100, with mainboard pricing running from $449 through to $1,049. If you’re looking to snag a Core i5-1240P, you’ll pay $449, while $699 bags you a Core i7-1260P, with high rollers looking for the i7-1280P laying down the full $1,049. Framework is using a batch system to fulfill orders, and so is advising would-be buyers to get their orders in early.

At the same time, the company is releasing a new Top Cover which is designed to add some extra rigidity to the system’s body. Whereas the original lid was aluminum-formed, the new units are CNC-milled from a solid block of aluminum. This, too, is available both in the new sold version of the laptop, and as an upgrade for the existing units already out in the wild, priced at $89.

As part of this annual upgrade, we’re also seeing the first new expansion card from the company in the form of a 2.5Gbit Ethernet adapter. Framework says that the new card uses a Realtek RTL8156 controller and will also support 10/100/1000Mbit Ethernet, and it will begin retailing later in the year. Rounding out the list of news is updated Linux support for both Fedora 36 and Ubuntu 22.04, as well as better power management while the machine is in standby mode.