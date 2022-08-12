FromSoftware's next game is 'Armored Core VI', arriving in 2023

Although The Game Awards didn't bring news of a major Elden Ring expansion, there was another juicy announcement for FromSoftware fans. The revered studio is bringing back the Armored Core series after a decade of dormancy. Best of all, you won't have to wait too long to get your hands on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. It's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam in 2023.

From and publisher Bandai Namco announced the game with a trailer that shows mechs emerging from the embers of an apocalyptic event. The clip doesn't offer a ton of story details, but it doesn't have to. The footage is gorgeously detailed and richly rendered enough that the plot can easily take a back seat for now.

What we do know is that you'll be able to assemble your own mech and freely explore the environment, seemingly with slow, steady movements. According to the Japanese version of the trailer's YouTube description, you'll be able to utilize more dynamic movements, fire weapons and engage in close combat when you battle enemies.

This will be the first mainline Armored Core game since 2012's Armored Core V (a standalone expansion followed in 2013). After the mammoth success of Elden Ring, From has set its standards extremely high. But if any studio can clear that bar, it's probably this one.