Fujifilm turned its flagship camera into an infrared forensics tool

Fujifilm has unveiled a special infrared version of the 100-megapixel, medium-format GFX100 designed for “forensic, scientific and cultural preservation applications,” the company announced. The GFX100 IR can be used for purposes like identifying counterfeit documents or analyzing pigments in paintings or historical documents.
By using different IR filters in front of the lens, photographers can tap different wavelengths of light to reveal hidden details. In addition, “using the appropriate IR cut filter will allow GFX100 IR to be used normally (same as the standard GFX100) to make regular color images within the visible spectrum,” Fujifilm said.