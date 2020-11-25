Fujifilm turned its flagship camera into an infrared forensics tool

The company hasn’t revealed a price yet for the camera, but, it will only be carried by certain dealers, won’t be made available to the general public and will be subject to a special license agreement that details specific terms of use for the camera.

On top of the new model, Fujfilm also unveiled firmware for the GFX100 that introduces a new feature called the Pixel Shift Combiner. It combines 16 RAW images into a single 400-megapixel image, in case 100 megapixels wasn’t enough detail for you.

“For those working in the archival or cultural preservation fields, these new functions are especially valuable to photographers documenting historical artifacts or large works of art, because they can be preserved digitally at 400-megapixels,” Fujfilm wrote. The feature will also work on the new GFX100 IR camera, marrying the scientific potential of infrared with ultra-high-resolution imaging.