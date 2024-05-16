Fujifilm's X-T50 has a special dial for film simulations

Fujifilm has unveiled the X-T50 APS-C mirrorless camera, a long-awaited follow-up to the consumer-friendly X-T30 and X-T30 II. The new model retains key features from the past model, including the light weight and generous manual controls. At the same time, it adds a higher-resolution 40.2-megapixel sensor, 6.2K 30p video and other features from the X-T5 and other recent models. However, it also has a much higher price than the X-T30 and unusual new dial that may prove controversial.

The X-T50 looks similar to the X-T30 II, with a relatively slim and light 438 gram (15.45 ounce) body, just a bit heavier than before. However, in place of the shooting mode dial on the previous model, Fujifilm introduced a dedicated film simulation dial with eight preset modes (Acros, Nostalgic Negative, Classic Neg and others), three custom slots for other built-in simulations and a custom slot for user-designed simulations.

The company likely believes that sales of the X100 V and VI took off due to the popularity of film simulations with the TikTok and influencer set. However, users may find that it's more of a hassle to change shooting modes (burst, single-shot etc.) than before.

Fujifilm

One key feature missing from the X-T30 was in-body stabilization, but with the X-T50, Fujifilm has introduced a five-axis system with seven stops of shake reduction that hardly adds any weight. That will make it a much better tourism and street photography camera, as handheld shooting is possible at shutter speeds down to 1/4th of a second or so. It will also make the X-T50 far more useful for video.

Unfortunately, the rear 1.8-million-dot display still only flips up/down and not out, so it's not going to be great for vlogging. Another feature carried over is the NP-W126S battery (about half the power of the battery in the X-T5), which is pretty small considering the higher-resolution sensor and upgraded video capabilities.

With the same sensor as the X-T5, X-H2 and X100 VI, you can expect similar image quality and speeds, up to 13 fps bursts with the electronic shutter. Autofocus performance is likely to be in line with the X100 VI, which is to say, pretty good but not great. The main attraction, Fujifilm hopes, will be the film simulations that let creators take Instagram-ready shots straight out of the camera.

Fujifilm

Like the X-100 VI, the X-T50 is surprisingly competent at video as well, with 6.2K at up to 30p and 10-bit F-Log2 on tap. That's why, again, it's a shame that it doesn't have a flip-out screen as vloggers and content creators may prefer the form factor and interchangeable lenses over the X100 VI.

Fujifilm also introduced the Fujinon XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR (24-75 or so in full-frame terms). It's a compact, lightweight and decently fast kit zoom that should be ideal for the X-T50. Though it costs $700 by itself, it's a much better deal if purchased in a kit.

The X-T50 is now on pre-order for $1,400 (body only), or $1,800 with the XF16-50mm. That's a hefty $500 more than the X-T30 II cost at launch, and just a few hundred dollars less than the X-T5. I'm not sure that the extra features justify such a large jump, but Fujifilm must be confident that people will pay it, given the runaway success of the X100 series.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.