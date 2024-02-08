Funimation will stream its last anime on April 2

Sony's Funimation purchased Crunchyroll from WarnerMedia for $1.175 billion in 2020, and they kicked off their transformation into a unified anime subscription service under the latter's name a year after the deal was announced. By 2022, Crunchyroll has already added more than 50 shows that were either exclusive to Funimation and weren't available with dubs to its library. Now, it sounds like they're almost done unifying their services: Funimation has revealed that it's going to shut down its old app and website on April 2.

In Funimation's End of Services' page, it said most of its content has already been migrated to Crunchyroll. Those who've yet to leave Funimation, will automatically be transferred — all they need to do is use their existing credentials to log into Crunchyroll's website. After they do log in, they'll get a prompt telling them that their Watch and History lists are being migrated, as well.

Viewers who have a Funimation and a Crunchyroll account will be prompted to merge their data from both services or to choose to use their data from one of them. And after April 2, their billing will go through Crunchyroll's and will follow its pricing, which starts at $8 a month. Unfortunately, Funimation customers who own digital copies complementing the DVDs or Blu-rays they purchased will lose access to them because Crunchyroll does not support them. "[W]e are continuously working to enhance our content offerings and provide you with an exceptional anime streaming experience," Funimation said. "We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to explore the extensive anime library available on Crunchyroll."