Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Comcast

G4 teases the return of 'Attack of the Show!' and 'X-Play'

They'll be back on air this summer.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
24m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

X-Play
Comcast

In the lead up to its return later this year, G4 plans to bring back both Attack of the Show! and X-Play. The two will return this summer alongside the network, according to a teaser shared by the official G4TV Twitter account.

G4 first started advertising its return last summer. Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal shuttered the network in 2014 following years of declining viewership numbers. Comcast hasn’t said where you’ll be able to watch G4 when it relaunches, but one possibility is that it could land on Peacock, since that would give NBCU more original content with which to differentiate the streaming service.

In this article: G4, Comcast, NBCUniversal, television, av, streaming, G4TV, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Robinhood hit with class action lawsuit after it restricts GameStop stock

Robinhood hit with class action lawsuit after it restricts GameStop stock

View
Apple's latest 27-inch iMac is $200 off at Amazon

Apple's latest 27-inch iMac is $200 off at Amazon

View
The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke

The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke

View
Tim Cook takes aim at Facebook's practices during privacy conference

Tim Cook takes aim at Facebook's practices during privacy conference

View
GM plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2035

GM plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2035

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr