GameStop will have more $499 PS5s available to pre-order on Friday

No word on exact timing yet.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
38m ago
PlayStation 5
Sony

If you didn’t get a chance to snag a PlayStation 5 when initial pre-orders went live last week, you’ll have a chance to try and buy one tomorrow. GameStop says it will have additional PS5 stock available to pre-order on September 25th both online and in store.

In a subsequent tweet, the retailer said it’s working on securing more Digital Edition units for people to pre-order, but tomorrow’s availability will only include the more expensive $499 model with disk drive. Neither tweet mentions when online pre-orders will go live. So we’ve reached out to the company for more information and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

To say the initial batch of PS5 pre-orders left people disappointed would be an understatement. While pre-orders were supposed to be available on September 17th, many retails started let people reserve a console as soon as Sony’s showcase event ended on the 16th. The company ending up apologizing for what happened, and said more units would be available to pre-order in the coming days. The PS5 officially goes on sale on November 12th.

