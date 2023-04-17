GameStop’s buy one, get one free sale includes popular PS5 and Nintendo Switch games

You can choose from titles like ‘Octopath Traveler 2,’ ‘Forspoken,’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.’

GameStop is running a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) sale on select console games. The deal covers unopened Switch, PlayStation and Xbox games, including popular titles like Octopath Traveler 2, Forspoken, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and many others. The deal applies to online and in-store purchases.

Nintendo Switch owners can apply the BOGO deal to Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Octopath Traveler 2, Skyward Sword HD (a chance to revisit a remake of an older Zelda game ahead of the Tears of the Kingdom launch next month), Mario Strikers: Battle League, Mario Golf: Super Rush and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

PS5 owners can choose from Forspoken, The Callisto Protocol (Day One Edition), Valkyrie Elysium, Deathloop, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042. Meanwhile, if you own an Xbox Series X / S, the deal is good for The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition, Gotham Knights, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Saints Row: Criminal Custom Edition, NHL 23 and Madden 23.

If you have more than one console, you can mix and match the BOGO games between platforms. Although GameStop hasn’t announced an end date for the sale, the retailer’s fine print notes that prices may change and the offer is only good while supplies last. If you aren’t sure where to start, you can browse Engadget’s picks for the best Switch, PS5 and Xbox games for 2023.

If you’re stocked up on games, the retailer also has a buy one, get one half-off sale on toys and clothing (including several Funko Pops and t-shirts). It’s also offering price cuts on PC gaming peripherals (including popular mice, keyboards and microphones) and 60 percent off a pair of third-party Xbox controllers.

