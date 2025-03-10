A surprise Control update brings Hideo Kojima and HDR to the PC version

The fantastic third-person adventure Control, developed by Remedy Entertainment, just got a surprise software update. The biggest news here is HDR support, which should be a real boon for graphics-minded gamers.

Interestingly, HDR support started as a mod. It was made by a Remedy dev as a passion project and now it's in the actual game. That's always nice to hear. There's a video below with a lot more information as to how this was done.

The update also brings improved DLSS support. The game now integrates with DLSS 3.7. This isn't the latest DLSS 4.0 release, but it'll get the job done. Film grain has been added back to DLSS SR and the devs have enhanced shadow resolution when DLSS is enabled. Otherwise, the update brings a new "Ultra" ray-tracing preset, which the dev promises "more rays per pixel and higher temporal stability."

There's ultrawide monitor support for up to 48:9 displays, a new FOV scaling setting for the camera and rendering resolution support beyond 4K. This is very much a graphics-focused update.

The newly-released features do, however, go beyond looks. All outfits that were formerly pre-order or console-specific exclusives will now be available to everyone. Also, all players can now access a mission called Dr. Yoshimi Tokui's Guided Imagery Experience. This is the one that includes voice work by Hideo Kojima. This mission was previously exclusive to the PS4 Digital Deluxe version of the game.

Beyond that, there are the usual minor bug fixes, including one for the end game credits. The update is available right now for PC players, with a console version on the way.