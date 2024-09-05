The best horror games to play in 2024

Partway between a point-and-click adventure and an idle game, The Longing is a soulful, often darkly comedic reflection on solitude, patience, and really, life itself. You play as a small, sooty-looking servant called the Shade, who serves a titanic king, alone and deep underground. As the king enters an uninterruptible sleep, he commands you to wake him in 400 days, at which point he will end all fear and longing in the world. A timer then appears at the top of the screen, and the 400 days start to elapse in real time, even when the game is closed.

What happens from there is up to you. You can wait the actual year-plus and see what happens. You can defy your orders and seek the outside world. You can simply exist somewhere in between, reading public-domain books, decorating your underground home, exploring the caverns, taking your time. No matter what, the clock keeps ticking, each second its own decision. To call The Longing an acquired taste would be an understatement: It is glacially slow by design, with no enemies to fight or dense gameplay systems to sink into. But few games are as provocative or singularly focused as a result. It’s the kind of project that makes you wonder why more video games aren’t so audacious. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter