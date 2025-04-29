Borderlands 4 release date moves up to September 12

The ground has just shifted for anyone trying to figure out the exact release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 as 2K has altered plans for another game in its stable, Borderlands 4. The latest entry in Gearbox's series will arrive 11 days earlier than previously announced as it will debut on September 12.

After teasing a delay, Gearbox co-founder and CEO Randy Pitchford said "the team has been working very hard. Everything's going great, actually. In fact, everything's going kind of the best case scenario. The game is awesome, the team is cooking." As such, Gearbox and 2K are bringing the release date forward. Gearbox said the decision was made after "a lot of meetings, playtesting and incredible development work."

Announcement about the Borderlands 4 launch date – Please watch until the end: pic.twitter.com/cF85jG1p09 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 29, 2025

Sony is hosting a dedicated State of Play for Borderlands 4 on April 30 (which is tomorrow, fact fans). The stream will run for around 20 minutes or so and you can watch it on the PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels at 5PM ET.

Meanwhile, that sound you just heard was countless game developers and publishers scrambling to deduce what the revised Borderlands 4 date means for GTA 6. The latter is still scheduled to arrive this fall and 2K is likely to want to have a buffer of at least a few weeks to avoid cannibalizing Borderlands 4 sales. If the fall release window still holds for GTA 6, that means it should arrive sometime in October or November (2K will certainly want to have the game out before Black Friday in that scenario).

It's been widely reported that publishers and studios are holding off on revealing release dates for any games they have coming out this fall to see when GTA 6 lands, so they can give that guaranteed juggernaut as wide a berth as possible. As it happens, Sony is one of the few companies that's locked in fall dates for major games. Marathon will drop on Borderlands 4's old date of September 23 while Ghost of Yōtei is slated to hit PS5 on October 2. Perhaps Sony, which is working with 2K on promoting Borderlands 4, knows more about the GTA 6 release date than it's letting on.