A Nintendo Direct Partner showcase and Indie World double-header is set for August 27

The dual presentations will run for around 40 minutes, but there won't be any news about the Switch's successor.

Nintendo fans have a lot to look forward to, including the company's new museum, a Donkey Kong theme park expansion coming to the US and, of course, the follow up to the Switch. But everything all boils back down to the games, and we'll soon have a clearer idea of what's coming to the Switch thanks to a double Nintendo Direct that the company has lined up for August 27. The stream will start at 10AM ET on YouTube with an Indie World showcase that will lead into a Nintendo Direct Partner presentation.

The two-for-one stream will run for around 40 minutes, but Nintendo stressed that there won't be any news about its next console (it's smart to manage expectations about that). Indie World presentations often feature a few games that suddenly arrive on the eShop that same day, so you'll most likely have some new options to check out tomorrow.

The second showcase will include details on third-party games that are coming to the Switch. It's interesting that Nintendo hasn't divulged exactly which partner or partners it has lined up, perhaps indicating that it has a significant surprise in store. Yeah, yeah, we say this every single time that there's a Nintendo Direct or Indie World, but if ever there was an ideal time for a Hollow Knight: Silksong release date reveal and a deep dive into the highly anticipated sequel, this feels like it.

In any case, Team Engadget will be keeping a close eye out for any news from Team Cherry during the stream. We'll keep you up to date with all of the notable announcements from the double showcase as well. You can watch the dual presentation here: