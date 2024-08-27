The biggest announcements from the August 2024 Nintendo Direct

There wasn't any news about the Switch successor, but we saw plenty of new games.

Nintendo fans have a lot to look forward to, including the company's new museum , a Donkey Kong theme park expansion coming to the US and, of course, the follow up to the Switch . But everything all boils back down to the games , and we now have a clearer idea of what's coming to the Switch thanks to a double Nintendo Direct that the company streamed this morning at 10AM ET.

The two-for-one stream ran for around 40 minutes, and was entirely focused on games — the company mentioned before the stream not to expect any news about its next console .

There were several announcements that could change your game plans today: A free update to Balatro brings custom decks to the smash-hit card game. The first decks are crossovers with The Witcher 3, Among Us, Dave the Diver and Vampire Survivors. There was also a surprise Switch release for Pizza Tower, a breakout platformer from last year which is one of the highest-rated games on Steam. Another same-day drop is Castlevania Dominus Collection, which brings together three DS titles — Dawn of Sorrow, Order of Ecclesia and Portrait of Ruin — into one title.

Further down the line, Sega will bring Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of the first Yakuza game released in 2016, to Nintendo Switch on October 24 — the same day as the quirky dating sim Date Everything . Neva, a platformer we adored at Summer Game Fest, will arrive the week before on October 15. Konami’s delayed Suikoden remaster will now launch on March 6, 2025. Capcom announced another fighting game collection, this one including the Dreamcast classics Power Stone and Power Stone 2 along with some solid 2D fighters including Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro.

There are dozens more announcements to enjoy in the full stream, which is still available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel .

Update, 8/27/24, 1:05PM ET: This story was updated after publishing with details on the games announced at today's Nintendo Direct.