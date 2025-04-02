The official Switch 2 accessories include a camera, a GameCube controller and more

Nintendo just dropped a boatload of Switch 2 news, including the release date, price and a launch title or two. It also announced a bevy of accessories that’ll be available for the console on June 5. Let’s go over the most notable of these doodads.

For my money, the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is the highlight here. This was featured heavily in the company’s livestream, as the Switch 2 will allow for in-game video chat. This is thanks to the magical “C” button on the right Joy-Con controller. The camera will also shrink down your head to use as a live avatar in certain games. It costs $50.

It wouldn’t be a Nintendo console without a pro controller. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will cost $80, but it includes the aforementioned “C” button, a screen capture button, an audio jack and HD rumble 2. It also allows for motion controls and Amiibo functionality. The GL/GR buttons can be mapped to suit different playstyles.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

The company also announced a dedicated GameCube controller for use with Nintendo Online. It comes in iconic purple and also includes a “C” button. It charges via USB-C so you won’t burn through AA batteries like Wall-E or something. We don’t have a price on this yet, but Nintendo did say it’s launching with the console. We do know, however, that it’s only available to Nintendo Online subscribers.

The Switch 2 is launching with a new Mario Kart game, so you know what that means. The Joy-Con wheel controllers are back. The Joy-Con 2 Wheel ships in a two-pack, which costs $20. The set includes one blue wheel and one red wheel.

There are two official carrying cases. There’s one just for the console, for handheld mode, that costs $35. There’s also a much larger one that holds everything, including the console, dock, cables and game cards. That one costs $80.

Those are the most interesting items, but Nintendo also announced the usual replacement components. An AC adapter costs $30, while a dock set costs $110. A pair of Joy-Cons will set you back $90 and replacement straps cost $13.