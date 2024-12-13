The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay trailer reveals it's coming to PS5 as well as Xbox

We told you back in 2021 that The Outer Worlds 2 was a thing that existed, and now, more than three years later, we have evidence in support of this claim: a gameplay trailer.

The new trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards, shows off a vibrant universe of flora, fauna and firearms, with a layer of classic Obsidian cheekiness. The joke here is that The Outer Worlds 2 is just more of the original game — more action, more weapons, more graphics. You get the idea.

All chuckles aside, that's not a terrible pitch for a new game. The Outer Worlds came out in 2019 and offered an engaging universe filled with quirky characters and strange adventures, complete with dystopian sci-fi vibes and a helping of dark satire. Obsidian is the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II and Neverwinter Nights, and The Outer Worlds 2 is an RPG in a similar vein.

Notably, today's trailer confirms The Outer Worlds 2 is definitely heading to PlayStation 5. Obsidian is owned by Microsoft and, until now, it wasn't entirely clear whether the sequel would be exclusive to Xbox platforms. The Outer Worlds 2 is set to hit Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, PS5 and PC via Steam in 2025.

Obsidian is also working on Avowed at the moment and it's looking like a fabulous entry in next year's lineup of fantasy RPGs. Avowed is due to his PC and Xbox Series X/S on February 18, 2025.