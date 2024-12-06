iFixit now carries official Xbox replacement parts

As part of a deal it struck with Microsoft last year, iFixit has started selling genuine Xbox parts and offering repair guides, according to changes on its Microsoft Repair Hub spotted by The Verge. It now offers parts for Xbox Series S and X (digital and disk drive) models ranging from cases to power supplies to motherboards, along with toolkits, thermal paste and more.

iFixit announced its partnership with Microsoft in 2023 when it began offering official replacement parts for Microsoft Surface laptops. As part of that, it offered disassembly videos and step-by-step guides to help simplify relatively complex repairs.

It's doing the same with Xbox, showing guides on replace motherboards for each console, detailing each step and providing a list of parts and tools required. Motherboard repair, for instance, requires 29 steps for installation along with additional steps to reassemble everything. However, so far, the company hasn't released any videos as it did for Surface devices.

iFixit has similar agreements with other tech giants, offering replacement parts for Google Pixel tablets and Google Pixel Fold devices. If also works with accessory manufacturer Logitech, offering repair parts for two of its most popular mouse models. The main holdout is Apple, though iFixit recently gave the iPhone 16 a decent repairability score after dinging the previous model due to software-restricted "parts pairing" requirements. Last month the company tore the PS5 Pro apart and found it to be decently repairable, though it doesn't sell any parts for Sony's console.