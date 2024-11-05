You'll soon be able to play Halo 2's iconic E3 demo in honor of its 20th anniversary

Microsoft, Xbox and Halo Studios are celebrating Halo 2's 20th anniversary by releasing recreations of some of the game's most memorable maps on Halo Infinite, as well as its E3 demo that's probably one of the most important moments of the franchise's history. The demo Bungie presented at E3 way back in 2003 showed the future of Halo and demonstrated what the Xbox, as a console, was capable of. It even featured gameplay that never made its way to the finished game. "The response to the demo at E3 was electric," Halo community director Brian Jarrard said.

That demo went public more than a year before the game's actual release date, and it was built on an engine that no longer exists. It only became possible to make it available for fans to play because community modders and the game's community as a whole pitched in to restore it. The "wider Halo community" helped recover its original files and assets, while a team of community modders developed the tools needed to recreate the demo and to improve upon the original.

"Steven Garcia (known to the community as General_101) was vital in getting this scenario stood up and even improved over the original. He was a one-man army and did a significant chunk of the work in developing tools, updating scripts, and even arting the levels. Digsite team members Ludus, Neo Te Aika, Sean T, xScruffyDaSasquatchx, and Killzone then provided finishing touches to replicate the original demo experience and test for bugs. Without them, we would probably have only had a rather unceremonious drop of raw assets and that was it," said Halo Senior Franchise writer Kenneth Peters.

The Halo 2 E3 2003 demo will be available as a free mod on Steam Workshop for the Halo: The Master Chief Collection starting on November 9.

In addition, Halo Studios is adding new maps to Halo Infinite's Delta Playlist that will be a blast to the past for long-time fans of the franchise. They're modern recreations of Halo 2 multiplayer maps that were rebuilt in Forge, Halo's suite of in-game tools, by community "Forgers." Xbox adjusted the gameplay in the Delta Arena, as well, disabling sprint and clamber, enabling friendly collision and higher jumps to recreate the original feel of Halo 2.