Classic 'Halo' games will get crossplay and custom game browsing in 2020

'The Master Chief Collection' will get modern features before long.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
The Halo games in the Master Chief Collection should soon get many of the features you’re used to with modern shooters. The 343 Industries team has provided (via Eurogamer) an MCC “snapshot” indicating that several welcome additions are coming to the classic titles in 2020, most notably crossplay. Ideally, Xbox and Windows players won’t be fenced off for much longer. Developers are appropriately planning mouse and keyboard support for Xbox players to help them stay competitive.

Crossplay should launch alongside input-based matchmaking and server region options. Another update will bring a custom game browser, per-game graphics options and the previously mentioned Xbox mouse and keyboard support. Per-game audio settings, PC file sharing and Steam account linking are also in the works for this year.

There’s still a lot of work to be done before the collection is truly complete. The first test version of Halo 3: ODST for PC is slated to arrive in the first half of August, with a more complete release (and Halo 4) on the horizon for 2020. Still, this might make you happy if you’re a fan of the series and want more than Halo Infinite to tide you over.

