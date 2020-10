These are older Fenix watches, from 2017 and 2018 respectively, but they can still fit the bill if you’re focused on improving your athletic prowess. The base Fenix 5 is a rugged multisport watch with a heart rate monitor, GPS, sleep tracking and up to two weeks of battery life in its usual smartwatch mode. Step up to the Fenix 5X Plus and you’ll get a pulse ox acclimation sensor for high-elevation exercise as well as newer creature comforts like tap-to-pay and on-device music playback. They won’t rival the latest smartwatches in general functionality, but they don’t have to.

There’s also a discounted watch if you’re more interested in classic looks than raw features. Garmin’s Vivomove HR is on sale at Amazon for $159, or just over half of the initial $300 asking price. It’s also an older timepiece, but it’s more fashionable with its mix of analog watch hands and digital notifications. It can also track your heart rate and sleep, and its five-day battery in smartwatch mode (two weeks in watch-only mode) is still strong.

Buy Vivomove HR on Amazon - $159