Garmin's daintiest watch ever is designed for small wrists

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Aside from its size, there are some other features that the company says make the Lily a “feminine” device, like its T-lug bars. There’s also a “subtly patterned lens” that sits just below the watch face to add some texture. This design differs depending on what model of the Lily you pick, and there are six different styles available in two categories: Classic or Sport. The unit I received had a wavy design, while our commerce editor Valentina Palladino got a version with a sort of plaid pattern. Because the Lily’s touchscreen isn’t always on and goes to sleep when inactive, you’re left with the lens pattern to look at.

The markings are subtle enough to not get in the way of words and graphics on the Lily’s monochrome LCD touchscreen. Speaking of, in addition to tapping and swiping on the display, you can also use the capacitive key at the bottom of the face to work the watch. There are no physical buttons here.

Functionally, the Lily offers a mix of features found on Garmin’s other watches like the Venu Sq and Vivomove Style. Those two have full-color screens (and the Vivomove uses an AMOLED), but otherwise offer the same 5 ATM water-resistance rating and monitoring of heart rate, stress, hydration, respiration rate and blood oxygen. Of course, since their displays are different, battery life varies too. Garmin says the Lily will last 14 days of activity tracking (7 timed sessions), which is the same as the Vivomove Style, while the Venu Sq only lasts up to 200 hours of activity tracking.