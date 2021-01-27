Garmin's daintiest watch ever is designed for small wrists

Pretty smartwatches are no longer novel (thankfully), but that doesn’t mean we can’t welcome more attractive options. Garmin unveiled its latest wearable today, calling the Lily the “small and fashionable smartwatch women have been waiting for.” I’m not fully convinced the device lives up to that claim (and I don’t like ascribing preferences based on gender), but from a sample I’ve tried for a few days, I can say it is indeed very small.
The Lily’s bands are just 14mm wide, which is noticeably thinner than 20mm and 24mm versions on most other smartwatches. Its 34mm round case, though, is about the same height as an Apple Watch SE (40mm model). In fact, at 10.15mm thick the Lily’s case is ever so slightly thinner than the Watch SE (10.7mm) — but we’re splitting hairs here.