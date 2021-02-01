Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Gazelle will stop accepting trade-ins by mail on February 1st

Potential customers have until January 31st to get a used device to the company.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
32m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

iPhone XR
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Used electronics marketplace Gazelle is ending its mail-in trade-in program. In an email obtained by The Verge, the company says it will stop offering the service on February 1st, 2021, meaning potential customers have until January 31st to get an old device in if they want to take advantage of the outgoing program. After that date, Gazelle will continue to sell refurbished devices on its website. And if you’re intent on trading in an old phone or iPad, you can still do so through its parent company, ecoATM, which operates kiosks across the US. Competing services like Orchard will remain an option as well.

According to The Verge, Gazelle doesn’t provide a reason for the move, but the current state of the mobile market in the US must have played a part in the decision. In recent years, leasing phones has become incredibly popular, with both carriers and manufacturers offering their own twist on the idea. If you’re the type of person who likes to have the latest iPhone model, there’s no need to sell your current model to a company like Gazelle when you can trade it in directly to Apple through both its iPhone Upgrade Program and traditional trade-in program. Since 2017, Apple has also offered mail-in options for the former, so it’s not like Gazelle’s exit is leaving a hole in the market. 

In this article: mobile, smartphone, Apple, Gazelle, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

2020 put us on the edge of a processor revolution

2020 put us on the edge of a processor revolution

View
Amazon has purchased podcast network Wondery

Amazon has purchased podcast network Wondery

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
I tried to play 'Unsung Story' and fell for 'Mario Party' instead

I tried to play 'Unsung Story' and fell for 'Mario Party' instead

View
NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr