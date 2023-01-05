Bungie offers displaced Stadia 'Destiny 2' players a free month of GeForce Now You should get an email with a unique code redeemable until February 19th.

Now that Stadia is gone, Bungie is steering players toward NVIDIA's GeForce Now. The developer has offered Destiny 2 users a free month on the game streaming service, sending unique codes to each user, according to an email seen by 9to5Google. "We managed to snag some free codes for NVIDIA's high-performance cloud gaming platform," Bungie wrote. "Redeem your one-month code of a GeForce Now priority membership, for free."

Destiny 2 featured prominently in Stadia's marketing up until the end, but also figured in GeForce Now promotion for various devices, as shown in the image above. Of the remaining cloud services, Destiny 2 is available on GeForce Now but not Xbox Cloud, Amazon's Luna or PlayStation Now.

Google announced in September that it would shut down Stadia for good as the service failed to gain traction with users. It refunded all game and hardware sales, and some game studios stepped in to help port games over to other services. If you have a Stadia controller, you can enable Bluetooth support via an online tool so it can be used with PC, iOS or Android devices.

Bungie's offer was sent to each Destiny 2 user, so check your inbox for the invitation and unique code, then be sure to redeem it before February 19th. That will give you a free month of GeForce Now Priority, which offers 1080p gaming, 6-hour session lengths and up to 60fps refresh rates (it'll cost $10 per month or $50 for six months after that). The service just introduced a new Ultimate membership tier with a new RTX 4080 boost that offers 4K resolutions, 8-hour sessions and up to 120 fps for $20 per month, or $100 for six months.