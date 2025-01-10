CES 2025 was more shoppable than conceptual

CES 2025 was a fantastic show for companies making good on the promises of years past. At these events, we're used to seeing booth after booth of gadgets in concept and prototype phases, with vague details about final designs and release windows of "eventually." This year, however, the vibe was way more release-ready. A handful of high-profile projects that debuted at previous CESes are back with concrete plans and actual release dates, and many of these products are available right now. It's a veritable CES miracle.

Remember Ballie, the rolling robot that Samsung debuted in 2020 and then brought to CES 2024? This is exactly the type of thing that we'd expect to never see again, doomed to forever haunt the consumer-electronics graveyard, but this year Samsung revealed Ballie's final form and set its release window in the first half of 2025. Ballie is a cute yellow robot about the size of a bowling ball, with an Among Us-style cutout housing a projector that allows it to beam images and videos onto your walls and floors. This is a fun one from Samsung, and even though we don't know an exact price or release date just yet, the news that it's actually coming out this year is a welcome update.

Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela 1 is officially available to preorder right now, nearly five years after Sony announced its intent to enter the EV market. The Afeela 1 started out as the Vision-S concept car, which Sony unveiled at CES 2020, and it picked up the Afeela name in 2023 after Sony and Honda established their joint venture for EV manufacturing. At CES 2025, Sony Honda Mobility opened up reservations for the Afeela 1 Origin and the Afeela 1 Signature, which respectively cost $89,900 and $109,900. Reservations are only available to customers in California for now, and the first vehicles will be delivered in mid-2026. It's definitely cool to see Sony's EV ambitions manifesting after half a decade of build-up.

One of the headlines we published this year with the word "finally" in it was dedicated to Displace TV's wireless 4K OLED screens with suction attachments. First revealed at CES 2023, Displace's suction-cup TVs are now ready for mass consumption, and they're available for pre-order with shipments expected in March. Displace is selling two models, the Basic and the Pro, both with 4K OLED displays and screen sizes of 27 inches or 55 inches. They all support rudimentary gesture controls, too. The 27-inch Basic model goes for $2,500, while the 55-inch Pro is $6,000, with the other prices in between.

LG

Speaking of TVs, the hottest bit of home entertainment tech at CES 2024 was LG's transparent OLED T — and this year, it's officially on sale. LG brought the OLED T to CES 2025, just a few weeks after the display hit the market at the eye-watering price of $60,000. The OLED T is a 77-inch, 4K, transparent TV, and even though it costs as much as a fancy car, it's stunning in action.

Here's another idea we were prepared to forget about forever: Lenovo's rollable laptop. A handful of concept products with rollable screens have hit CES since 2019, and Lenovo has been talking about its rollout laptop idea since 2022. At CES 2025, the company showed off its first market-ready model, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable. It has a vibrant OLED display that expands from 14 inches to 16.7 inches at the press of a button, and we found it to be shockingly elegant in person. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable should go on sale this spring, expected to start at $3,500.

It should be noted that this list isn't limited to things that fit inside your home — some products hitting the market after previous CES appearances are actual houses themselves. Pebble brought its Flow all-electric RV trailer to CES 2024 and even opened up pre-orders that year, but at CES 2025, the company shared its final design and officially kicked off production. The Pebble Flow should ship out this spring, starting at $109,500 and topping out at $175,000.

Amy Skorheim / Engadget

AC Future brought concepts of its transformable RV home to CES 2024, and at the 2025 show, the company unveiled its finished product. AC Future's Ai-TH line comes in three models: a deliverable pod (Ai-THu), a pullable trailer (Ai-THt) and a drivable EV RV (Ai-THd). The RV expands into a 400 square foot apartment with one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, and a kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, two-burner induction stovetop and microwave. There's even a washer and dryer in the bathroom. Production on the Ai-TH range will begin as soon as the AC Future gets home from CES 2025, and pre-orders are live now, priced at $98,000 for the pod, $138,000 for the trailer and $298,000 for the EV RV.

It's always nice to see innovative concepts like these become real products. The glut of actual release announcements out of CES 2025 is a relief, and it feels like a positive sign for the current consumer-tech production cycle.