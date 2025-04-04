The Morning After: Let's talk Switch 2 pricing

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Nintendo's new console has finally been revealed in full, with magnetically attaching Joy-Cons, a new chat function and a bigger higher-res 7.9-inch screen that supports 120Hz and HDR.

Then there are the new Joy-Cons. Alongside larger SL and SR buttons made of metal, the controllers can be disconnected by pressing a more pronounced release button on the back. The big upgrade, though, is using either Joy-Con like a mouse. (And even use them on your pants, if you want to.)

The Switch 2 also uses DLSS, so it's easier for developers to port games across to the hybrid console. In a very Nintendo way, it didn't actually talk up the hardware specifics, so NVIDIA had to fill in the gaps.

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According to NVIDIA, responsible for the chip inside, the Switch 2 has "ten times" the graphical performance of the original. DLSS tech means games can be rendered at a lower resolution, and trained AI models and dedicated Tensor Cores can be used to fill in extra details.

With that extra power, the Switch 2 supports up to 60 fps at 4K resolution and 120 fps at 1440p or 1080p resolutions, docked. The 1080p screen can handle variable refresh rates up to 120Hz in handheld mode, too.

Yes, catching up with the last two decades, the Switch 2 can also do video chat (and voice chat, but yawn). However, it demands a sold-separately camera, costing $50. Boo.

I think that strikes at the issue of price. The original Switch was $300 at launch, the PS5 starts at $399 now. The Switch 2 is $450. Sure, that includes the screen and (technically) two controllers, but it's a bit of a jump.

Is Nintendo factoring in tariffs? Possibly. While some of us think $450 is an appropriate price for the console itself, the costs are creeping up in every direction. Want the new must-have Mario Kart World? That's $80 now. Meanwhile, older games re-released on the Switch 2 also won't be cheap. Cyberpunk 2077 rings in at $70. Oof.

If you want to expand storage, well, you'd need a microSD express card, the faster, pricier version of the tiny storage card. Need another pair of Joy-Cons? That will be $90, please.

Want to pre-order a Switch 2 ahead of the June 5 launch? We've got all the details, but it's worth noting Nintendo is trying to get ahead of scalpers by offering a dedicated pre-order system for existing heavy Switch users with a Switch Online subscription.

In Nintendo's words: "Invitation emails will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis to registrants who have purchased a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours, as of April 2, 2025."

Read on for our hands-on impressions of the Switch 2.

— Mat Smith

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Even more Switch 2 stuff

GameChat will be free until March 31, 2026.

Nintendo Nintendo

While we didn't get to try it at the early hands-on event, voice chat is an integral part of the new Nintendo console. By pressing the new C button on the right Joy-Con, players can jump into a GameChat with friends and family. Nintendo demoed the feature during its recent Switch 2 Direct, alongside a new Switch 2 Camera, enabling video chat too, with a cut-out profile. It looks a lot like a stream on Discord, with windows along the bottom of the screen for every chat participant. Up to four friends can share their screen and join with video chat if they own the Switch 2 Camera.

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Signalgate was just the start.

It's not long since that Signal messaging app disaster, but US politicians continue showing off their minimal national security expertise. The Washington Post reports that members of the White House's National Security Council have used personal Gmail accounts for official government business. National security advisor Michael Waltz and a senior aide of his both used their own accounts to discuss sensitive information with colleagues. Government departments typically use business-grade email services, while the federal government also has its own internal communications systems with additional layers of security.

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You can pick up a pair for $179.

Google's latest wireless earbuds are on sale via Amazon for just $179. This is a record-low price, down from $229. As per our review, they sound great. They provide a good low end, which is tough to do with earbuds, and crunchy highs. Google says it redesigned the entire audio system, and it shows. We called out the "noticeable improvement" over the original Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.

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This will be Wynn-Williams' first remarks since Meta took legal action against her.

Sarah Wynn-Williams, the former Facebook policy director who wrote a best-selling memoir about her time at the company, will testify at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing next week. In her book, Careless People, Wynn-Williams recounts Meta executives' interactions with world leaders and government officials as Facebook's influence expanded globally in the early 2010s. Her account has resurfaced information about Facebook's attempts to operate in China and revealed new details about its overtures to Chinese government officials.

Prior to her book's publication, Wynn-Williams also filed whistleblower complaints about alleged misconduct at the company.

Meta's attempts to curtail sales of the memoir spectacularly backfired, with the book seeing explosive sales after reports suggested Meta took legal action against the author. Now there's a senate hearing too.

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And it dissolves when no longer needed.

Northwestern University Northwestern University

Engineers at Northwestern University have developed the world's smallest pacemaker. It's so small that it fits in the tip of a syringe. It safely dissolves into the bloodstream after a time, so it's a temporary solution. It's designed for folks who need heart help short-term, like newborn babies with congenital defects. The pacemaker pairs with a wireless device mounted to a patient's chest. When it detects an irregular heartbeat, it shines a light that activates the pacemaker.

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