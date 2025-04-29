The Morning After: Google gives Android its own show

Google I/O is usually where the company reveals what's happening with its smartphone OS for the next 12 months, but this year, Android is getting its own thing. A week ahead of I/O, Google will deep dive into the future of Android in a special edition of The Android Show.

The company said people have been asking for more ways to learn about how the Android experience is changing. (Who are these people?)

Google says it has "so many new things to share" regarding Android, hence this edition of The Android Show — a long-running YouTube series mainly for devs. The presentation will feature Android Ecosystem president Sameer Samat, but Google added that Android will still feature at I/O, where the company says it'll reveal "even more special announcements and surprises."

The Android Show: I/O Edition will air on May 13 at 1PM ET.

— Mat Smith

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All the big news you might have missed

The battery on the Phone Pro 2 lasts two full days on a charge.

CMF CMF

Nothing says its CMF Phone Pro 2 is the lightest, slimmest smartphone it's ever designed. It's 7.8mm thin and 6.5 ounces, which may make it the lightest phone Nothing has ever made, but the iPhone 16, for instance, is just 6 ounces.

There's a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a four-camera setup, complete with a 50MP main camera. That includes a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide and a front-facing selfie camera, but CMF is offering a modular twist, with the ability to attach fisheye and macro lenses.

The 256GB model costs just $279 and pre-orders are open now, shipping on May 6. However, the phone is only available for those in the company's beta program. I have the phone right here, but there's not much to report on until the frivolous accessories land alongside it.

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They used bot accounts in r/changemyview.

A group of researchers covertly ran a months-long unauthorized experiment in one of Reddit's most popular communities, using AI-generated comments to test the persuasiveness of large language models (LLMs). The experiment, which was revealed over the weekend by moderators of r/changemyview, is described by Reddit mods as "psychological manipulation" of unsuspecting users.

The researchers used LLMs to generate comments on r/changemyview, a subreddit where Reddit users share (often controversial or provocative) opinions and invite debate from other users. The community has 3.8 million members.

According to Reddit moderators, the AI took on numerous identities in comments during the experiment, including a sexual assault survivor, a trauma counselor "specializing in abuse" and a "Black man opposed to Black Lives Matter." Many of the original comments have since been deleted.

Reddit appears to be considering some kind of legal action. Chief legal officer Ben Lee wrote that the researchers' actions were "deeply wrong on both a moral and legal level" and a violation of Reddit's site-wide rules.

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Russia took issue with Wargaming's support of Ukraine.

Top executives from Wargaming and Lesta Games, the joint developers of World of Tanks, could have their stakes in their respective companies seized by the Russian government, according to reports from Russian news organizations RIA and RBC.

The execs are reportedly being accused of extremist activities by Russia's prosecutor general (the country's equivalent of the US attorney general) because of Wargaming's support of Ukraine, RIA reports.

Development of World of Tanks was split in 2022 when Wargaming left its offices in Russia and Belarus. Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that same year. In response, Wargaming ran a campaign in World of Tanks to raise money for medical aid in Ukraine in 2023.

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