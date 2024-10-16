The Morning After: Apple’s surprise iPad mini

Apple just announced the seventh-gen iPad mini, three years after its sixth-gen model. It has a faster A17 Pro chip, originally found in the iPhone 15 Pro, which means it’ll be able to handle Apple’s incoming AI features — although it’s not Apple's most powerful mobile chip. There’s more RAM too.

Power aside, it has the same 8.3-inch screen as the previous model and an identical 2,266 x 1,488 resolution at 326 ppi. The refresh rate remains a modest 60Hz, in an era of 90Hz or higher. It’s not any bigger, wider or slimmer than its predecessor either.

It’s been a while since a new iPad mini, so we were overdue an update. However, this is a very mild update with no design changes. Also, while the size is smaller, no M-series chip. The new iPad mini arrives on October 23, starting at $499 for 128GB storage. It’ll arrive in blue, purple, starlight and space gray colors.

Don’t mention the disastrous app. Sonos announced the Arc Ultra and Sub 4, with the former replacing the $899 Arc as the company’s flagship home theater product.​​ It’s the first Sonos soundbar to include its new Sound Motion technology, which apparently results in a much smaller product. The Arc Ultra can produce up to twice as much bass as its predecessor, according to Sonos. The new Sub 4 ($799) features more processing power, additional RAM, and a new Wi-Fi radio for improved connectivity. It’s also more efficient, with the company claiming an almost 50 percent reduction in idle power consumption. Both will go on sale October 29, so you can upgrade your sound system just before a Halloween movie marathon, I guess.

A nearly faultless drone that can fly in low light.

DJI’s dual-camera Air 3S drone has some cutting-edge tech in the nose: a LiDAR sensor to provide extra crash protection at night. The Air 3S also has a new main camera with a larger sensor better suited for capturing video in low light. And it now comes with the company’s ActiveTrack 360, which it first introduced in the Mini 4 Pro, allowing the device to zoom all around your subject while tracking and filming them. See how those features fare in our review. (Of course, there’s video too.)

