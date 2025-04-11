The Morning After: Our verdict on the Pixel 9a

Google is back with another entry-level smartphone, the Pixel 9a. With more AI smarts, a new hardware design, and the biggest battery on any Pixel yet, on paper, it sounds good. Especially the sub-$500 price tag.

In our full Pixel 9a review, Sam Rutherford breaks down where corners have been cut compared to the rest of the Pixel 9 family, namely screen (which is still nice!) and sluggish charging.

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While there is support for nearly all of Google's AI features, the $499 Pixel 9a doesn't get access to Google's Screenshots app, which is an odd oversight. Especially when the phone has the Tensor G4 chip.

With 'only' two cameras, once again the Pixel 9 offers accurate images and enough versatility for most of us, including a macro focus mode for pin-sharp close-ups. In short, it's likely to elbow out last year's Pixel 8a as the best mid-range smartphone.

— Mat Smith

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