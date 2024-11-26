The Morning After: Sony might make another handheld console

While the PlayStation Portal offered a way to play PS5 games remotely, it wasn't a standalone handheld. In fact, it's been about 14 years since the PS Vita appeared, and now, according to a report from Bloomberg, the company is developing another portable console able to play games on device, as well as any cloud-based/ remote play tricks.

The report cites unnamed sources, and Sony isn't commenting. But since Nintendo's Switch proved there's still an appetite for handheld consoles, the boom in handheld PCs, like the Steamdeck, might have inspired a second look.

As the report notes, smartphones (augmented by controller peripherals) dominate mobile gaming and prove there's plenty of appetite for gaming on the move.

— Mat Smith

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