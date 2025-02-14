The Morning After: It’s true, TikTok is back

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TikTok is once again available in Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store in the United States. The app disappeared from both Apple and Google's stores January 19, 2025, as a nationwide ban took effect. Briefly.

What will ultimately happen to TikTok remains unclear. President Trump wants to strike a "deal" that will allow the company to remain operational in the US, including arrangements that would give the US government a stake in the company.

You know who's probably furious? Every other social media company.

— Mat Smith

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The biggest tech stories you missed

On February 19, maybe a new iPhone SE and a 2nd-gen AirTag.

Apple Apple

In a tweet on Thursday, CEO Tim Cook told Apple aficionados to "get ready to meet the newest member of the family. "What that product is remains a slight mystery, though we won't have to wait too long to find out. The reveal will take place on Wednesday, February 19.

While we've focused on a next-gen iPhone SE, Cook's tweet also featured an animated image of a shimmering Apple logo on what appears to be the outline of an AirTag. There have been rumors for a while that Apple would introduce a second-gen tracker sometime this year.

Also: AirTags have changed my life. Or at least stopped me getting locked out of my apartment multiple times in the last few years. It'll be intriguing to see what else a tracker can offer. Please don't make it AI.

Continue reading.

No Honsan. No Ninda.

The tech love story of 2025 is over. Honda and Nissan have ended merger plans. If they'd gone through with it and also brought Nissan-controlled Mitsubishi on board, the new entity would've had a net worth of around $50 billion.

The Financial Times reported in early February that Honda presented a new company structure that would make Nissan its subsidiary as a "take it or leave it" offer. Nissan decided to leave it.

Continue reading.

Ask Engadget: Where is the best place to buy a cheap iPad?

Ask Mat Anything.

Thanks to all the early question-askers (hit me up on askmat(at)engadget.com), including a timely question in the face of new Apple hardware. From Matt Ali: What's the cheapest way to get an iPad? And which one should I get in early 2025?

Instead of doing my own research or asking unhinged AI chatbots, I tapped our iPad expert (and reviewer), Nathan Ingraham, for an answer:

Engadget Engadget

"Apple hardware is known for being expensive, but the company has a store packed with high-quality refurbished products that can save you some serious cash. I've bought many devices there over the years and have never had a problem — everything is in like-new condition and has the same warranty as a brand-new product."

At the time of writing, there are a few good options in Apple's refurbished store if you want an iPad nearly as capable as the newest models but want to save some cash. If you want the largest screen possible, you can grab a sixth-generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M2 chip and 256GB of storage for $979. Considering the latest 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1299, this merits consideration — especially if you're an artist who wants a large canvas.

If you don't need that large screen, consider the fifth-generation iPad Air. For $529, you'll get an 11-inch display, M1 chip and 256GB of storage. That's $170 less than the current M2 iPad Air with the same amount of storage. Apple's standard iPad is also available refurbished, but you can often find a brand-new version of it on sale on Amazon. Between that and the rumors of a new basic iPad coming this spring, I'd avoid this one, for now.

If you want to upgrade the storage or get a model with cellular connectivity, that should also be doable for extra cash. For me, 256GB or 512GB is the sweet spot for storage — given the ubiquity of the cloud, having a ton of local storage doesn't feel particularly necessary.

Similarly, cellular connectivity is probably not worth the extra cash unless you plan to travel with your iPad. Most of the time, you can easily tether an iPad to your phone if you need to get online quickly. But, those refurb options are available if you want them."

Thanks Nate! Other tech dilemmas? Modern texting etiquette? The best way to make your wearable nag you into your new year fitness goals? Hit. Me. Up!